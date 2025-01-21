IndoBevs appoints Moumita Majumdar to lead PR and Corporate Communications

Moumita Majumdar has joined IndoBevs as the general manager of PR, corporate communications, and employer branding. In this role, she will establish and lead these functions as part of the brand’s growth journey.

Advertisment

Majumdar previously served as the senior manager of PR and influencer marketing for 82°E, a self-care brand founded by Deepika Padukone. Prior to that, she led the corporate communications for India, UAE, KSA and Singapore for Urban Company.

She has worked with big global PR agencies like Zeno Communications (part of Edelman) and Ruder Finn on brands like Bumble, Marico, Disney+ Hotstar, ibis, Sony Sports Cluster, Nissan, Levi's, Nike, Breitling, Netflix, Spotify, KIA Motors, Ducati, Hero EV, GOAT Skincare, and more in the past.

Majumdar is a communications strategist with ten years of experience spread across D2C brands - alcobev, beauty, fashion, entertainment, luxury, lifestyle and home services.