IndoBevs appoints Vikas Kumar as Co-founder

IndoBevs, the alco-bev company has elevated Vikas Kumar as co-founder, marking a significant step in the company’s growth strategy. In this expanded leadership role, Vikas will oversee the company’s operational strategy, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen supply chain systems to support IndoBevs’ ambitious growth trajectory.

Advertisment

Since joining IndoBevs seven years ago, Vikas has been instrumental in building the operational backbone of the company.

With over 20 years of cross-industry experience, Vikas has deep expertise in supply chain management, plant engineering, project execution, and process optimization. Prior to IndoBevs, he held senior roles at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, United Biscuits, and SC Johnson, earning recognition for his ability to drive performance improvements and deliver sustainable business results.

Speaking on his new role, Vikas Kumar said, “IndoBevs has always distinguished itself through bold ideas and a clear focus on quality. Over the years, I have concentrated on creating operational systems that are not only efficient but adaptable, capable of supporting growth in a complex and competitive market. As co-founder, my goal is to ensure that our manufacturing, supply chains, and strategic partnerships are resilient, agile, and future-ready, enabling the company to scale responsibly while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers”

Geetika Mahandru, co-founder, IndoBevs, added: "Vikas’ strategic vision, deep understanding of supply chain dynamics, and ability to translate complex operational challenges into actionable solutions have been instrumental in our growth. Under his leadership, we are well-positioned to scale efficiently, expand into new markets, and continue delivering premium, consumer-focused experiences."

IndoBevs is currently extending its operational and international footprint, with greenfield manufacturing facilities underway in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Alongside these developments, the company is rolling out new products, including the liqueur Bonga Bonga and multiple whisky offerings. Vikas Kumar will lead the operational oversight of these initiatives, ensuring that production, supply chains, and distribution are coordinated to sustain growth while upholding IndoBevs’ standards of quality and efficiency.