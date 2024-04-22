inDrive appoints Pratip Mazumder as country manager for India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, announces the appointment of Pratip Mazumder as country manager for inDrive India. Pratip will be responsible for looking after all business verticals, as well as overseeing local government and public relations, partnerships, and inVision initiatives.
Pratip is a leader with more than ten years in the online & consumer tech industries. In his new role, he will oversee the growth of inDrive’s overall business in India, while ensuring ongoing improvements in safety for riders and drivers across the country.
Pratip brings with him experience in go-to-market strategy, and has launched multiple product lines and segments in numerous cities and markets. Pratip will help strengthen the product and business offerings, ensuring they’re finely tuned to meet the needs of people in India.
Pratip’s appointment comes at a time when inDriver has embarked on an accelerated growth in the Indian market. In his new role, Pratip will be taking charge of strengthening inDrive’s product and business offerings, ensuring they’re finely tuned to meet the needs of people in India. India is one of the four key countries to have a country head. This new role will help inDrive strengthen collaborations with key stakeholders and set an ambitious growth strategy to further develop its India portfolio and strengthen regional partnerships to accelerate its growth in India.
Mark Loughran, president of inDrive said, “We are delighted to welcome Pratip Mazumder as our new country manager in India – a key milestone in our strategic expansion efforts. Pratip's profound market insights and ability to seamlessly connect our central and regional teams are invaluable. His leadership will be instrumental in cultivating our organisational culture and aligning our local operations with our global standards. Pratip's role is critical to driving our continued growth and success across India.”
"I am thrilled to be joining inDrive and taking on this exciting new role as the Country Manager for India. I look forward to working with all our incredible teams and partners to deliver a fantastic experience to all our users which will surely define the future of ride hailing in the region," said Pratip Mazumder, Country Manager, India, inDrive.
Pratip joins inDrive from Swiggy, where he was the general manager - strategic partnerships, India. Prior to that, he headed up business development & partnerships for Aegon Life India. He has also held leadership roles at Uber and Practo, where he played key roles in business turn-around, building a new business, and scaling an existing one, strategically and operationally. He completed his Master's in Business Administration (Marketing/Marketing Management) general at the T.A.Pai Management Institute.