Indu Sharma appointed as head of corporate communications at Siemens

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to joining Siemens, she held the position of senior GM - Communications at Schneider Electric.
Indu Sharma, an experienced professional in public relations and integrated communications for more than two decades, has switched from Schneider Electric to Siemens. She now serves as the head of corporate communications at Siemens.
Prior to working at Schneider Electric, Sharma gained knowledge and skills at companies like Reckitt (previously known as Reckitt Benckiser), HTC, and communication companies.
Along with her wealth of professional experience, Sharma has an executive MBA, a master’s degree in Mass Communication, and a certification in Digital Marketing.