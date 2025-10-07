IndusInd Bank appoints Sheran Mehra as its new CMO

IndusInd Bank has appointed Sheran Mehra as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her role, she will oversee the bank’s brand, marketing, and digital engagement strategy, helping strengthen its position in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Before joining IndusInd Bank, Sheran was the Chief Business Officer at Tata Digital, where she led loyalty growth initiatives for Indian Hotels on Tata Neu, driving a threefold increase in loyalty contribution and GMV through digital channels.

As a founding team member of Tata Neu, she previously served as Chief Brand Officer, playing a key role in launching India’s first super app during IPL. She led the creation of Tata Neu’s brand identity, consumer experience design, and digital engagement strategies, significantly boosting brand awareness and adoption.

With over 25 years of experience across companies like DBS Bank, Barclays, Mahindra Holidays, HSBC, and global agencies such as Ogilvy, Sheran brings deep expertise across banking, FMCG, travel, and digital sectors. Her marketing approach combines storytelling, data-driven insights, and customer-centricity.