Industry veteran Vivek Gambhir joins boAt as CEO

On joining boAt, Vivek Gambhir commented, “I am thrilled to join the boAt team. Over the last few years Aman, Sameer and the amazing team has built an awesome brand backed by fantastic products. While the brand has made tremendous progress, this is just the beginning. I look forward to working with Aman and Sameer to build India’s most loved consumer lifestyle tech brand. With our passionate and vibrant team, we will strive to be more innovative, harness newer growth opportunities and build a distinctive culture.”