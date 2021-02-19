Industry veteran Vivek Gambhir joins boAt as CEO

Till recently, Vivek was CEO and managing director of Godrej Consumer Products.
India’s No.1 consumer audio & lifestyle brand has appointed Vivek Gambhir as Chief Executive Officer. Till recently, Vivek was CEO and managing director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) where he spearheaded the transformation and global expansion of the organization to become a leading emerging market home and personal care company. At boAt, he will be closely working with Aman & Sameer (Co-Founders) to drive the vision and accelerate the overall growth.
On joining boAt, Vivek Gambhir commented, “I am thrilled to join the boAt team. Over the last few years Aman, Sameer and the amazing team has built an awesome brand backed by fantastic products. While the brand has made tremendous progress, this is just the beginning. I look forward to working with Aman and Sameer to build India’s most loved consumer lifestyle tech brand. With our passionate and vibrant team, we will strive to be more innovative, harness newer growth opportunities and build a distinctive culture.”
Before joining Godrej, Vivek was a founding member of Bain & Company’s consulting operations in India. He led the firm’s FMCG and Telecommunications practices in India. Before moving back to India, he also worked with Bain & Company in Boston and Singapore. Vivek has an MBA from Harvard Business School and BS (Computer Science) & BA (Economics) from Lafayette College.
Welcoming Vivek to the boAt team, Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt said “We are excited to have Vivek as part of our growth journey. He is an industry veteran and has a proven track record in growing organizations, improving operations, and delivering stellar returns to stakeholders. We will benefit from his experience, insights and knowledge as we look forward to the next phase of growth.”
boAt put up a LinkedIn post introducing Vivek and also gave a glimpse of its New Delhi office and culture. The video has details on the role that the co-founders will play and gives an insight into the unique boAt culture and vibe.