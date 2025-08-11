Infectious Advertising announces senior appointments

Infectious Advertising has announced senior appointments with two key hires: Divesh Mehta as associate vice president - planning, and Kiran Salkar as creative director - art. Divesh Mehta has nearly 15 years of marketing communications experience, including as a founding member of an omni-channel apparel brand that redefined casual wear retail. In advertising, he has worked across BFSI, finance, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and heavy industries. He believes the right strategic intervention can transform client business.

“Infectious has consistently stood out for work that feels both rooted and refreshing. It’s the kind of work I like - and the kind of energy I want to be part of,” said Divesh Mehta.

Kiran also has over 15 years in advertising, with a sharp eye for design, a deep love for storytelling, and a passion for brand building. He has led creative for some of India’s most iconic brands—from beauty giants like LUX and Sunsilk at JWT to BMW, Tata Motors, Parle, Taj, SBI, and ORRA at Rediff. An illustrator with a photographer’s soul, Kiran aims to bring bold, culturally resonant ideas to life.

Salkar on his appointment, said; “I’m excited to join Infectious and look forward to doing some kickass work. I’ve followed the agency for a while and like what I’ve seen. It’s going to be a great place to learn and grow.”

Founders Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry commented:“We are delighted to have Divesh and Kiran join us. Both bring the attitude and skill sets needed to take Infectious to the next level. We wish them the very best.”