Infectious Advertising appoints Revati Nargund as Creative Director

Previously, she worked with VMLY&R as Associate Creative Director.
Infectious Advertising has roped in Revati Nargund as creative director. Revati comes with a mix of digital and mainline experience, having worked with agencies like FCB Ulka, Grey and VMLY&R.
She was a part of FCB Ulka's political Shakti campaign that garnered critical acclaim and love at Cannes. Revati started her advertising career after a long stint of feature writing for multiple lifestyle beats and brands like Club Mahindra / Label Life.
Revati has worked on reputed brands like Vaseline, Lakme, Skybags, Caprese, IDFC Mutual Fund, Crocs, Weikfield, K Raheja Corp, etc. After working extensively in copy departments of the agency's integrated and digital wings, she claims her best work hasn't happened yet.
“We are always on the lookout for exceptional talent. In Revati, we found not only the desire to do great work but also a solid brand understanding. We’re sure she’ll be a fantastic asset to Infectious," stated Infectious Advertising's Managing Partner & Creative Chairman- Ramanuj Shastry and ECD- Ashish Naik.
Commenting on her new role, Revati Nargund, said, "As a copywriter, I'll always have my heart fluttering when I write or read a great baseline/headline. I'd heard of the great creative culture that Infectious Advertising fosters and I knew that I wanted to be a part of it. The leadership team is inspiring and approachable and that makes it a perfect environment. I expect to create some great work during my time here and focus on improving my craft every step of the way. As a creative lead, I'd love to add value to the work the team is creating.”