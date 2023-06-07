Infectious Advertising appoints Revati Nargund as Creative Director

Commenting on her new role, Revati Nargund, said, "As a copywriter, I'll always have my heart fluttering when I write or read a great baseline/headline. I'd heard of the great creative culture that Infectious Advertising fosters and I knew that I wanted to be a part of it. The leadership team is inspiring and approachable and that makes it a perfect environment. I expect to create some great work during my time here and focus on improving my craft every step of the way. As a creative lead, I'd love to add value to the work the team is creating.”