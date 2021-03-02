Infectious Advertising elevates Chirag Raheja to Head of Copy

In his new role, Chirag - previously a CD at infectious - will be responsible for raising the craft across brands in the agency’s roster.
Infectious, today announced the promotion of Chirag Raheja to Head of Copy with immediate effect.
In his new role, Chirag - previously a CD at infectious - will be responsible for raising the craft across brands in the agency’s roster. He will also mentor young writers at Infectious
Speaking on this development, Chirag Raheja, said, “I am both humbled and honoured that I was deemed worthy of this role. I’m excited for the new challenges this responsibility brings, and I shall spare no effort to live up to the high expectations.
Speaking on the development, the founders of Infectious, Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania had this to say, “Chirag was one of the first hires of Infectious. Over the last eight years, he has proven his worth time and again. It’s always a good signal to others when merit is rewarded, and he has more than earned this promotion.”
Chirag started his career at Saatchi & Saatchi and joined Infectious around eight years ago. During this time, he has worked on several important campaigns like Tasty Treat's Chak Chak Chabao!', UltraTech’s #BaatGharKi, and DNA’s relaunch campaign, to name a few. His work has won over over a dozen awards and he has served as a Juror at The One Show’s Creative Bootcamp in 2018.