Infectious Advertising names Smriti Tewari as Business Head

Infectious Advertising has announced the appointment of Smriti Tewari as its new business head. With over 13 years of experience in advertising and marketing, Tewari has worked across multiple categories including automobiles, FMCG, home paints, fashion, real estate, and financial services.

Over the years, she has been associated with leading agencies such as Ogilvy, FCB, The Minimalist, and VML, where she handled brand strategy and client partnerships for marquee brands.

Siddhartha Singh, managing partner & chief operating officer, Infectious Advertising, said: “Smriti will play a pivotal role in strengthening client relationships, unlocking new opportunities, and shaping work that is both effective and pushes the idea of 'Virality', where every piece of work is worth sharing. Her immense client experience lays the foundation best. Wish her the best for her stint at Infectious!”

On her appointment, Smriti Tewari said: “Stepping into the role of Business Head at Infectious Advertising is both an honour and a thrilling responsibility. Infectious has always believed in ideas that spark energy and drive meaningful change. I’m eager to learn from the greats, draw from the strengths of the entire team, and collectively elevate the agency through creativity, collaboration, and client focus.”

Tewari has previously worked with brands such as Honda Cars, Honda 2 Wheelers, BMW, KFC, Smartwater, Dulux Paints, ONLY, and Colgate Palmolive, among others. Her expertise spans across integrated campaigns — from ATL and BTL to digital and social — as well as new business development and large-scale brand initiatives.