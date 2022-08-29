Infectious Advertising ropes in Anil Jayachandran as Chief Strategy Officer

Previously, Anil headed Communications Planning for Omnicom, Malaysia.
Infectious Advertising, one of the buzziest hot shops in India, has bolstered its strategic chops by hiring Anil Jayachandran as its Chief Strategy Officer.
Anil has spent nearly a quarter of a century working across geographies and is regarded as an expert in markets as diverse as North Africa, the Middle East and Asia. From Egypt to Malaysia, he has worked across functions - marketing, advertising, research, and strategy - with global players like Burnett, JWT, Unilever, Lintas, O&M, McCann, and Omnicom.
In spite of all the globe-trotting, the place where Anil likes living in most is his head. An intellectual first, Anil is also a coffee farmer, an accomplished painter, and a psytrance producer.
In his last job, Anil headed Communications Planning for Omnicom, Malaysia.
Speaking on this development, Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Directors and Co-Founders of Infectious Advertising said, “We are delighted with Anil’s arrival. The more we know the consumer, the sharper our work gets. Anil’s here to help push the envelope in strategic thinking so that our work gets even more infectious.”