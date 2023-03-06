Infectious Advertising ropes in Shabbir Motiwala as Head of Production

Commenting on the appointment, Nisha Singhania - CEO & Managing Partner and Ramanuj Shastry - Creative Chairman & Managing Partner, Infectious Advertising said, ‘By 2024, videos will make up more than 74% of all mobile internet traffic. Facebook users watch 8 billion videos per day. Enough said. Video is King. And no matter how meticulously drawn out your content strategy, you are only as good as your producer. Well, we lucked out a bit! Shabbir Motiwala joining us with immediate effect. With 3 decades of invaluable and hands-on experience, Shabbir brings an X-Factor to ‘Infectious content’ that is sure to delight our existing and future clientele. Khushamdeed, Shabbir!’