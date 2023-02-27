Infidigit appoints Kiran Nair as VP-Digital Growth

Infidigit further aims to strengthen the current market share in India as well as enter into newer geographies both in the domestic and the overseas markets. With over a decade’s experience in the digital and the search industry, Kiran Nair’s appointment as VP-Digital Growth is a step in the right direction, which is also complemented by the onboarding of over 40 new search experts in just the previous quarter. With the experience of working with National and International brands in their organic growth journey, Kiran will be able to lead the integrated marketing campaigns from concept to execution. He has the strong understanding of the current marketing tools and strategies, honed by his experience of working with top agencies like Publicis Convonix, Logicserve and NP Digital.