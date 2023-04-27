Infomo ropes in Himanka Das as Country Director

On Rohit Verma’s promotion, Ananda Rao, MD & Group CEO of Infomo said, “We created the new role of Global Chief of Strategy and New Initiatives specially to take advantage of Rohit’s incredible vision and experience in mobile advertising. India has seen what a visionary he has been. It’s time for the world to see him in action.” He further added, “As we rapidly expand throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas we know that Rohit is one of the few industry leaders with the creativity and breadth of industry knowledge to achieve the best results with all our telecom partners and our clients worldwide.”