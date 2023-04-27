Infomo ropes in Himanka Das as Country Director

Rohit Verma has been promoted to Global Chief of Strategy and New Initiatives.
Infomo, a global AI AdTech pioneer, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Himanka Das as country director, India. The company has also promoted Rohit Verma to Global Chief of Strategy and New Initiatives.
Ananda Rao, MD & Group CEO of Infomo said, “Having a national industry leader like Himanka join us to lead Infomo India is a great boost for all of our team, and a great endorsement of our potential to disrupt the digital advertising industry in India. As CEO of Vizeum India, Himanka led from the front with their digital transformation. He will lead us from the front in India.”
Himanka Das brings with him more than two-decades of experience in the advertising space. In the recent past, Himanka has held leadership roles at Dentsu International for over nine years, which included three years as CEO of its group company Vizeum India and an EVP at Carat India. Himanka began his career at Madison World, building his career working at Initiative, Lintas Media Group, FCB Ulka of IPG and Starcom of Publicis Media.
“Leveraging and relying on first-party Customer Database Platforms (CDP) will take center stage as marketers prepare themselves for a cookieless world. Infomo is the first to create and successfully enable telecom carriers to utilize ‘telco-rich’ data. It has pioneered to offer major publishers a complete ‘programmatic in-housing’ capabilities with ID, First Party Data, Customer Side Platform and Demand Side Platform for digital marketing at a time when data privacy is at the forefront for marketers. I am really looking forward to taking the journey ahead, set by Rohit Verma and the Infomo India team. I am honored to be a part of this revolution,” shared Himanka Das, country director (India), Infomo.
Prior to joining Infomo, Himanka took an academic sabbatical to earn a postgraduate qualification in Data Science from International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore to accelerate analytics skills. He also has a Masters in International Marketing and Mass Communication Studies from University of Pune.
Rohit Verma is a 25-year pioneer in the Indian mobile advertising industry. In 2015, he was Co-founder and CEO of TorcAI (now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infomo), a global data science company and provider of audience infrastructure, programmatic and in-housing solutions.
Prior to TorcAI, Rohit served as the Global VP and business head for Telecom Commerce at mobile advertising company Vserv. He has also been an AVP at Times Internet, heading Times Mobile’s B2B telecom initiatives, including music and celebrity content aggregation. Rohit is a graduate of IIM (Ahmedabad) Executive Program in Data Science.
On Rohit Verma’s promotion, Ananda Rao, MD & Group CEO of Infomo said, “We created the new role of Global Chief of Strategy and New Initiatives specially to take advantage of Rohit’s incredible vision and experience in mobile advertising. India has seen what a visionary he has been. It’s time for the world to see him in action.” He further added, “As we rapidly expand throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas we know that Rohit is one of the few industry leaders with the creativity and breadth of industry knowledge to achieve the best results with all our telecom partners and our clients worldwide.”