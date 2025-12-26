Infosys appoints Krisha Gupta as global head of brand

Infosys has named Krisha Gupta as its new Global Head of Brand. She takes on the role after spending more than 13 years with the company across marketing, brand and academic relations functions.

Gupta has been associated with Infosys since 2012 and has held multiple leadership positions, including associate vice president and global head – Academic Relations. In this role, she worked closely with the company’s executive leadership and founders, overseeing global academic partnerships and internship programmes such as InStep.

Her responsibilities over the years have included brand building across international universities, managing large-scale internship programmes, representing Infosys at global forums, and contributing to corporate marketing initiatives. She has also served as senior director and director – Corporate Marketing prior to her latest appointment.

She announced the development in a LinkedIn post, stating: “Today, I share a moment that fills my heart with deep gratitude. I have been entrusted to serve as the Global Head of Brand Infosys. This moment carries the support of many: mentors who guided me, colleagues who believed in me, parents who sparked unshakable confidence and teams who stood beside me with generosity and trust. My deep gratitude to our founders for creating a company anchored in purpose, to my leaders for extending those values, and to my predecessor for a legacy of stewardship that I am proud to carry forward.



If you are reading this, chances are you have played a part in my journey. That makes this moment as much yours as it is mine. I look forward to nurturing brand Infosys with care, creativity, and heart.”

Outside Infosys, Gupta is the Chairperson of AIESEC in India and has previously served as a board member with the organisation. Earlier in her career, she worked with Tablitz Marketing and Evalueserve.