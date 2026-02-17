InMobi appoints Abhishek Jha as Director – Head of Advertising

Abhishek Jha has joined InMobi as director – head of advertising.He joins after working for around 3 years with Snap Inc.,as industry manager – streaming, gaming & technology. Jha posted on LinkedIn about this development.

In his new role, Jha will be responsible for leading InMobi’s advertising business, with a focus on driving growth across key advertiser categories and strengthening partnerships in the digital marketing ecosystem.

Before Snap, Jha spent nearly five years at Meta, where he held multiple leadership roles, including vertical lead – D2C retail & CPG. At Meta India, he led growth charters across e-commerce, retail and consumer packaged goods, and played a key role in scaling revenues and building cross-functional teams.

His earlier stints include senior roles at HT Media and Snapdeal, spanning digital ad sales, client partnerships and marketing leadership.