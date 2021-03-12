InMobi’s Kumar Shailove joins Hiver as Vice President of Engineering

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the engineering team at Hiver. I look forward to help scale the product while following the highest standards of engineering excellence,” said Kumar, on his appointment. “It’s my goal to contribute to Hiver’s success by creating a culture that attracts and inspires the kind of world-class engineering talent that will further strengthen Hiver’s vision to become a leading customer service platform,” he added.

Kumar’s addition to the team comes at an exciting time for Hiver. Recently, Hiver announced it had raised $4 million in debt financing from Singapore-based debt fund Mars Growth Capital to ramp up growth.