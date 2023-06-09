InMobi's Rajesh Pantina joins Whatfix as Director, Enterprise Marketing

Previously, he was working as director, marketing, InMobi Advertising Platform, Asia Pacific.
Rajesh Pantina from InMobi has joined Whatfix, a digital adoption platform as director of enterprise marketing.
Pantina quit InMobi in May after working for 7 years and his last held designation was director, marketing, InMobi Advertising Platform, Asia Pacific. At InMobi, he was leading the B2B marketing for InMobi's Advertising Platform and Solutions across the owned and operated (consumer) and third-party properties for the InMobi Group.Pantina posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
An engineering graduate from NIT, Pantina previously worked with Wipro for 3 years.