Innocean India announces new appointments in the agency

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aditya Pare, Samrat Das Gupta, Abhishek Sinha, and Euvika Narang have joined the organisation.
Innocean India, a marketing communications company has recently announced new appointments in the agency.
Aditya Pare, an integrated marketing communications professional with over 18 years of experience has joined as AVP – client services. He spent more than nine years working on Samsung IM, CE, and Corporate portfolios.
Alongside Pare, Samrat Das Gupta has joined the company as EVP of strategy and planning. He is a marketing and channel communication specialist with over 23 years of experience and has worked with various global and local brands across the Asia Pacific region.
Before joining Innocean, Gupta served as client director at Emperica Tech's brand Knosh, a new food delivery platform.
Abhishek Sinha has joined as general manager – strategy and planning. He brings over 15 years of cross-functional experience in advertising and is an integrated brand strategist and a digital-first communications planner.
Sinha has managed over 50 indigenous and global brands across various categories and markets, having previously worked with agencies such as Lintas, Percept, Grapes Digital, and Interactive Avenues.
Euvika Narang has also joined Innocean with over 13 years of experience spanning consulting, e-commerce, and digital leadership roles as director - analytics and insights in data analytics - COE.
Before joining Innocean, Narang worked as assistant director - data at Interactive Avenues (IPG Media group).
Speaking on the occasion, Innocean India MD and CEO Jae Ho Yoo mentioned that Innocean India will invest in talent in its quest to take Innocean India to greater heights.
Santosh Kumar, COO of Innocean India, welcomed the new employees. He opined that in the meta-age of marketing communications, which is about a genuinely integrated view of the consumer and marketing processes, diversity of people experiences, and specialist talent will be the key to taking the agency to the next level.