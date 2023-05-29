Innocean India announces senior appointments

The new appointees are Partho Chakrabarti, Anubhav Malhotra, Astha Sachdeva and Arun Upadhyay.
Innocean India has recently announced new appointments in the agency. Partho Chakrabarti has joined Innocean India as the Business Head on the KIA mandate. In his new role, Partho will engage closely with all the vertical and horizontal teams to drive the integration agenda and deliver on key priorities of KIA. He has around 2 decades of experience in the MarCom, Advertising, and Brand Management domain and has managed some of the leading brands like Samsung, Google, Coca-Cola, Whirlpool, McDonald's, Pernod Ricard, National Geographic Channel, etc. with integrated, and Digital-First marketing mandates. He has worked with diverse set of agencies and marketing organisations , viz. Cafe Coffee Day, HCL, GREY, Cheil, Lowe Lintas to name a few. Just prior to joining Innocean India, Partho was with Rattan India Enterprise Ltd, a Tech-startup organization, as Sr. VP/ Marketing Head.
Hot on the heels of Partho, Anubhav Malhotra also joined the Innocean family as the Digital Head for Kia Motors. Anubhav is a Digital native with around 15 years of experience in media and advertising with strong Digital first background. He has experience across industries viz FMCG, Consumer durables, Travel and Media. Notable among the clients, he has worked include brands such as Adidas, Subway, Mars Wrigleys, Mountain Dew, Patanjali, IndiGo Airlines, ClearTrip, Hindustan Times etc with Digital-first and integrated mandates. Prior to Innocean, Anubhav had worked as Group Account Director with Essence Mediacom (GroupM).
Innocean also announced the appointment of Astha Sachdeva as Creative Group Head - Kia. Astha comes from a diverse background. Starting with a brief stint in financial research, she made a switch to advertising to put both her creative and research skills to good use. “Sometimes it takes an outsider to see the picture from a fresh new perspective,” she says with a light-hearted candour. Astha has spent the last 8 years working for various brands across categories, creating engaging and insight-driven campaigns and overseeing the creative execution. “Every brand has a story to tell, and my job is to figure out how to tell one effectively,” says Astha.
Arun Upadhyay has joined Innocean India in the role of VP - New Business. Arun has around 17 years of experience in Business Development and Sales Strategy. In the past, Arun has worked with Network18, Flipkart and ARM worldwide. He will be the key resource in diversifying the client base of Innocean India and comes on board with big goals to achieve.
Santosh Kumar, the COO at Innocean India opined that in the meta age of marketing communications, which is about a genuinely integrated view of the consumer and marketing processes, diversity of people experience and specialist talent will be the key to taking the agency to the next level.
Hak No Yun, managing director at Innocean India, welcomed the new professionals and shared his belief that they would be leaders in the transformation of Innocean India. He also informs us that there would be a number of positive changes in work processes at the agency, for which high skill talent would be vital.