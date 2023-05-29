Innocean India announces senior appointments

Innocean India has recently announced new appointments in the agency. Partho Chakrabarti has joined Innocean India as the Business Head on the KIA mandate. In his new role, Partho will engage closely with all the vertical and horizontal teams to drive the integration agenda and deliver on key priorities of KIA. He has around 2 decades of experience in the MarCom, Advertising, and Brand Management domain and has managed some of the leading brands like Samsung, Google, Coca-Cola, Whirlpool, McDonald's, Pernod Ricard, National Geographic Channel, etc. with integrated, and Digital-First marketing mandates. He has worked with diverse set of agencies and marketing organisations , viz. Cafe Coffee Day, HCL, GREY, Cheil, Lowe Lintas to name a few. Just prior to joining Innocean India, Partho was with Rattan India Enterprise Ltd, a Tech-startup organization, as Sr. VP/ Marketing Head.