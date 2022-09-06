Innoterra appoints Anjan Mandal as Business Head, Farmer Brands

Anjan is a veteran agri-tech expert with over 26 years of experience in senior management roles.
Innoterra, leading Swiss-Indian food and technology Platform Company with operational footprint across 14 countries, today announced the appointment of Anjan Mandal as Business Head of Farmer Brands.
Anjan is a veteran agri-tech expert with over 26 years of experience in senior management roles. Anjan’s stint as an entrepreneur has further added to his perspective on sustainable business growth.
Welcoming Anjan into the Innoterra fold, Pascal Foehn, Group COO, Innoterra said: “I am delighted to have Anjan on board. With his expertise in Indian agritech, along with entrepreneurial vision, he will be an asset in our journey to excel as a platform company that aims to transform the global food ecosystem.”
Speaking about his new role, Anjan said: “Innoterra’s agritech platform initiative in India is well-poised to make a significant impact on the agriculture ecosystem and benefit all stakeholders. I am excited to be here and contribute meaningfully to the company’s mission.”
Anjan has completed his undergraduate studies in Physical Planning at the School of Planning & Architecture, (SPA, New Delhi, 1990-94) and added a post-graduate Masters‘s Program in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT, New Delhi, 1994-96).