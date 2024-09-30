Mathrubhumi MD MV Shreyams Kumar elected president of the INS

MV Shreyams Kumar, managing director of Mathrubhumi, has been elected president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for 2024-25 at its 85th Annual General Meeting. He succeeds Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj.

Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg has been elected deputy president, while Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat takes on the role of vice president. Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala has been elected as the honorary treasurer.

Mary Paul is the secretary general of the society.

The INS is the apex body representing publishers of newspapers, magazines, and periodicals across the country.