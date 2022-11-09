Inshorts announces senior appointments

Welcoming the new leaders on board, Deepit Puryakastha, co-founder & CSO of Inshorts said, “Innovation is the core of our DNA at Inshorts. Both Inshorts and Public apps were ideated and built to address significant gaps in quality and relevance in the Indian digital information delivery market. While both products were built for India and have achieved phenomenal success, we believe they are globally scalable use cases with significant international appeal. Inshorts is at an inflection point today, and our next phase of growth will be much faster and steeper while maintaining our robust profitability profile. Both Inshorts and Public app are category leaders, and we are delighted to welcome Nikhil, Pavit and Abhijeet to help us further consolidate this leadership position in India and international markets.”