Inshorts Group appoints Abhijeet Ranjan as Chief Revenue Officer for Public app

Public app is a location-based social network wherein users can upload and view short videos in their preferred Indian language. The app has users spanning across major metros to remote districts, consuming content in all major Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati, and Marathi. In direct contrast to most other entertainment focused short video social media apps, Public has established a niche for itself by providing only verified informative video content. Public became the #1 app for local updates on Google PlayStore within six month of its launch. It was ranked amongst Top 25 most used Android apps in India across all categories by Sensor Tower in July 2022 and won the Most Innovative Start-up App award by IAMAI earlier this year.