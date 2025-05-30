Instamart appoints Ankit Jain as Senior Vice President– Operations

Instamart, a quick commerce platform, announced the appointment of Ankit Jain as senior vice president-Operations. In this role, Jain will lead Instamart’s end-to-end operations, including supply chain management, dark store operations, delivery experience, and network expansion.

Amitesh Jha, CEO, Instamart, said, “Operations at Instamart have seen strong momentum over the past few months — enabling our presence in 120+ cities, expanding into new categories, and scaling our infrastructure with the record addition of 300+ dark stores and mega pods last quarter. Ankit Jain’s deep, hands-on experience across e-commerce, retail, and FMCG will be a strong force in further strengthening our operations, leading the way in delivery speed, availability, and assortment for our consumers.”

Ankit Jain, SVP, operations at Instamart, said, “I’ve long admired Instamart’s operational excellence — from pioneering the quick commerce model to building a robust network of dark stores and setting the benchmark for delivery speed. I’m particularly excited by the scale and complexity of the business and the opportunity to work on some cutting-edge solutions to improve its operations, especially as Instamart adds new cities and diversifies its category mix — all while staying true to the 10-minute delivery promise.”

Jain brings over 20 years of experience in supply chain management and planning. He most recently served as the senior vice president, head of grocery and large supply chain as well as ekart design at Flipkart, where he oversaw the entire grocery supply chain, including warehousing, material movement, and last-mile delivery. Prior to Flipkart, Jain spent over 14 years at Unilever, holding various roles such as general manager of demand planning and director of logistics and warehousing, managing end-to-end supply chain operations across multiple geographies.

Jain holds a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.