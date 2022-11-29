Integral Ad Science appoints Khurrum Malik as Chief Marketing Officer

Malik is a technology marketing leader with a broad range of experience driving growth for public and private companies. Most recently, Malik was head of global business marketing at Spotify, where he led business marketing, creative, product marketing, measurement, and analytics teams within Spotify’s advertising business. Previously, he served as CMO of Compass, a real estate technology platform, and was head of product marketing at Meta. Malik holds an MBA, M.S., and B.A. from the University of Virginia.