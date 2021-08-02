Integral Ad Science appoints Saurabh Khattar as India Commercial Lead

In this new role, Saurabh will focus on accelerating IAS’s sales operations in India and building strong partnerships with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms to help them go beyond verification and make every ad impression count. Saurabh brings strong experience in business development, sales strategy, and scaling market programs. Previously, he was Director Sales and Media Partnerships at Taboola, where he supported leading brands and agencies with digital advertising and content strategies across India and the wider APAC region. Prior to Taboola, Saurabh held sales and marketing roles at 5by7 and India Infrastructure Publishing Private Limited.