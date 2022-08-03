Integral Ad Science names Thomas V. Joseph as Chief Technology Officer

"Digital media is at a crossroads with marketers and publishers adopting new strategies powered by a growing expanse of data. The tools that support the industry today must also be able to anticipate what comes next in this fast-changing industry," said Joseph. "IAS's mission of using technology to be the global leader in digital media quality and outcomes for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms resonates with my passion for leading world-class engineering organizations and developing future-ready products at scale."

Joseph's appointment to the CTO role follows the recent announcement of Yannis Dosios as Chief Commercial Officer, furthering IAS's drive for continued industry leadership and advancement.