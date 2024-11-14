Intel CMO Roshni Das resigns

After nearly 20 years at Intel, Roshni Das, who held the role of vice president of global marketing and CMO for the India region, has resigned from the company.

Das took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Before becoming VP, Das served as the regional chief marketing officer and GM for Asia Pacific and Japan, a position she held until her promotion in July. She plans to take a short break before starting a new professional role in 2025.

With over 25 years of cross-functional experience in sales and marketing, she has worked across multiple markets and regions, excelling in brand management, product marketing, customer alliance management, and marketing strategy execution.