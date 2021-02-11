Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company appoints Sahiba Sachdev as Media Head – North & East

Sahiba comes with a rich educational background with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Dublin University and a dual Masters in Advertising/PR &English Literature. She started her career as a journalist writing for TOI and Retailer magazine and then progressed to the corporate marketing and B2B Research role as a Content Lead at Octane Marketing. She then worked with Group M, where she led consumer insights and strategy at Madhouse and then grew into a core integrated media planning and buying role with Essence working on the Google Business. At her last stint with PHD Media (Omnicom Group), she led, key businesses like VIVO & Royal Enfield. She has worked with brands like Vivo India, Google, Royal Enfield, Airtel, Perfetti Van Melle, Pepsi to name a few.