Interactive Avenues appoints Ashutosh Nagare as Vice President & Head, Performance Marketing

Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has appointed Ashutosh Nagare as Vice President & Head, Performance Marketing. Nagare brings on board 12+ years of rich experience in digital marketing, and has worked with leading brands like Reliance Communications, Dr. Batra’s, ALTBalaji, Tikona Digital Networks, and TrueFan. Nagare will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to Harish Iyer, Executive Vice President, Media.