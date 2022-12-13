Interactive Avenues hires Siddharth Barjatya as Analytics Head

Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has appointed Siddharth Barjatya to head its Analytics function. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Barjatya has 12+ years of experience in varied applications of marketing analytics and data science. This is his second stint with Interactive Avenues and he has previously worked for market leaders like IBM, Infosys, Ogilvy, and Wavemaker. Barjatya will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues.