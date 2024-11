Interactive Avenues promotes Jobin Jose to director. Jose has been with the organisation for six years, starting as an assistant manager in media planning.

Jose is a digital media expert with 10 years of experience. He is skilled in media planning and buying, vendor management, advertising techniques, investments, double click, corporate communications, and market research.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Sharekhan, Ogilvy, WATConsult, and PHD.