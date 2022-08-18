Interbrand announces leadership appointments

Speaking about the new leadership team and with an optimistic outlook for the future, Ashish Mishra to 'CEO, India & South Asia - Interbrand India'. – Interbrand India, says, “We had a late entry in the Indian market but could achieve local leadership for the World’s leading brand consultancy in a very short span. We have the top 5 branding projects of the decade as our showreel. Winning and delivering these Iconic Brand Transformations including Godrej, Jio, Britannia, Infosys, Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Nerolac took brilliant and committed talent. Most of whom have been the core of our team for most of our history. Our people have grown with the firm and are poised well to create the next generations of icons. At Interbrand, our priority is to nurture a global community of thinkers and makers with the curiosity and confidence to create iconic work.”