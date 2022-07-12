Interbrand elevates Ashish Mishra as CEO, India & South Asia

Gonzalo Brujó is now the Global Chief Executive Officer.
Interbrand made a series of senior staff promotions, creating a revised leadership structure globally and for the South Asia region. Ashish Mishra, managing director at Interbrand India is now elevated as the CEO, India & South Asia. This comes on the back of building the network’s youngest office as India’s leading brand consultancy.
Gonzalo Brujó is now the Global Chief Executive Officer. Brujó succeeds Charles Trevail, who will take on the role of Executive Chairman.
These elevations highlight Interbrand’s push to make what it calls “Iconic Moves”, which are bold steps taken to help brands leap ahead of customer expectation and drive competitive advantage. Iconic Moves are a part of pivotal shifts in the world of brands and branding being driven by Interbrand worldwide. Interbrand is credited to have pioneered not only the practice of Brand Consultancy but Branding itself.
Brujó has been Global President since February 2021, leading day-to-day operations of Interbrand whilst maintaining leadership of the company’s growth agenda, which builds off his highly successful tenure as Global Chief Growth Officer. Prior to that, he spent more than fifteen years scaling the Interbrand business in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.
“It’s a great honour to step into this senior leadership role at Interbrand at such a pivotal moment,” said Brujó. “The role that brands play in our lives is fundamentally changing – as is the world we live in. Branding is no longer a moment in time, and the brands that stand still will quickly lose relevance. I am excited to partner with our world-class clients and employees to achieve game changing results in this rapidly shifting landscape.”
Ashish Mishra also spoke about what contributed to its consistently high performance in the local and adjacent markets. “We are the world’s premier brand consultancy and I’m privileged and honored to be leading growth in these key markets to greater heights. But what’s more satisfying is the fact that we have been able to drive some much-needed shifts in the Indian business mindset. Elevating branding to a respectful, strategic status; getting a seat for branding at the management and board levels; encouraging the advertising and packaging design-bred marketing fraternity to begin to see brands as a strategic tool to drive business value. It also establishes the consciousness around the idea of brand value and valuation through our IPs - Best Global Brands and Best Indian Brands.”
Currently in their tenth year of growth in India, Interbrand India, a full-service consultancy started in 2013, is credited to be the force behind the decade’s top brand transformations including Jio, Godrej, Britannia, Infosys, Vivo, Nerolac, Ashok Leyland, and Intermiles. It has bucked the pandemic-led downsizing through its prestigious and large projects, notable among which are Hero Moto Corp’s transformation to the future of mobility with VIDA and key branding projects for two of the IPL franchise owners – Rajasthan Royals and GMR.
Interbrand will step-up the branding practice across the region by letting their brands drive broader business arena opportunities, developing more efficient business models, and making Iconic Moves.