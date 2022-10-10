Inuxu Digital Media Technologies appoints Rohan Joshi as Head of Partnerships

He joins from Times Internet, where he worked as Senior Manager - Digital Sales for around 6 years.
Inuxu Digital Media Technologies has appointed Rohan Joshi from Times Internet as head of partnerships. In his new role, he will strengthen advertisers, media agencies, brands’ relationships, and revenue streams for Adgebra.
Rohan brings 12+ years of industry experience to the ground. These 12 years are a growth story of when and where he developed media industry relationships within Mumbai and many Non-metro markets in the West India region. In his last role with Times Internet, Rohan was heading Pune & ROM portfolio in the West region. He has outshined with Intrapreneurial qualities that play an imperative role in building a team and the company's position in the digital ecosystem.
The digital spend in India is projected to be more than 35K crores by 2023, and it is expected to boom in the next 4-5 years. Innovation - Targeting - Delivery - ROI are the critical differentials with Adgebra and that’s what most brands are looking for. Introducing a Partnerships Lead will enable the organization to better communicate its differentials with the brands, advertisers, and agencies and bring lasting value to the table.
On his appointment, Rohan quotes Adgebra’s position as, “Adgebra is a fantastic ad-tech platform that has distinct local attributes as compared to many other platforms competing in the market currently. It is a leading multilingual-multimedia ad platform. The young vibrant leadership team, especially the boundless motivation provided by Rohit Bagad, Sumeet Dubey, and Shashikant Anpat, lead to a perfect mix of innovation. This reflects in the product & the right audience targeting which makes me want to work my tooth and nail towards closing valuable partnerships for the platform. Inuxu, being a large organization, has a great company culture with a distinguished work environment that allows me to independently contribute more than I have.”
“Adgebra is known for its performance with High Impact Ad Units, and I am peering to promote these High Performing Ad Units and create invaluable partnerships. I will be working closely together with the new-age marketers and onboard them for the innovative features across Metros & the emerging markets in India.
Welcoming Rohan into Adgebra’s leadership team, Sumeet, CBO, Inuxu Digital Media Technologies said, Adgebra is strengthening its position as India’s largest multilingual native advertising platform. Rohan’s position presents brands, agencies, and advertisers with an opportunity to have a direct prospect to the best of Adgebra and its unique offerings. Bringing these relationships to special focus, we explore our potential to further scale the business and reach the local brands. With Rohan coming on board, we are sure to accelerate growth and build progressive partnerships. With Rohan's unique self-motivated, proactive, and action-oriented personality, he is certainly a stimulus to our partnership’s forefront.
This appointment reinforces the company’s belief in the potential of Indian markets and is expected to propel regional demand.