iProspect India appoints Nitin Sabharwal as Managing Partner - North

In his new role, Nitin will bring on board a vast depth of knowledge and real-world experiences, which will be further combined with data-driven insights from across industry implementations. Armed with 25 years of experience, Nitin has worked with some of the first digital marketing ecosystems in India, especially in the performance marketing space. He has co-created a unique delivery ecosystem for advertisers across various industries such as BFSI, education, e-commerce and O2O (online to offline) organisations, to name a few. Digital customer acquisition is one of his key specialisations, using 360-degree digital demand generation. Additionally, Nitin has been instrumental in developing full-funnel digital marketing ecosystems for some of the largest advertisers in the performance space. These include managing call centres for advertisers and last-mile customer touch-points with data-driven management to ensure the best-in-class customer acquisition experience.