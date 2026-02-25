Ipsos appoints Nathan Brumby as chief platforms & technology officer

Ipsos has appointed Nathan Brumby as chief platforms and technology officer, effective February 16 2026. Based in Paris, he will report to Jean Laurent Poitou, chief executive officer of Ipsos.

The appointment comes as part of the company’s organisational restructuring to consolidate its technology and platform operations. All Technology and IT teams across the Group will now report to Brumby.

In a related development, Michel Guidi, chief operating officer of Ipsos, will step down from his role in the coming weeks to pursue opportunities outside the Group.

Brumby joins Ipsos with over two decades of experience in technology leadership. He has previously led global teams across public and private sector organisations, with a focus on technology strategy, product management and large-scale platform development.

Jean Laurent Poitou, CEO of Ipsos, declared: “Nathan’s strategic vision and technical expertise will be instrumental in accelerating Ipsos’ tech evolution and scaling our platforms for the future. With all Technology and IT teams reporting to him, we will provide the strong technical foundations that enable AI solutions to operate reliably at scale, allowing for greater speed, automation and better service for our clients."

Nathan Brumby added: “I am delighted to join Ipsos at such a pivotal moment in its technological evolution. Ipsos has a strong heritage of innovation, and I look forward to working with teams across the Group to build robust, scalable platforms that harness the power of AI, enhance operational excellence, and create meaningful value for our clients around the world."