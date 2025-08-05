Ipsos appoints Suresh Ramalingam as new CEO for India

Ipsos, the market research company, has announced the appointment of Suresh Ramalingam as the new chief executive officer (CEO) for India, effective immediately. He succeeds Amit Adarkar, who is stepping down after a decade leading the Indian operations.

Adarkar, who has steered Ipsos India through a period of robust growth and strategic transformation, will now focus on new pursuits, including writing, following the successful release of his debut book, Non-Linear.

Reflecting on his journey, Adarkar said: "India has been one of Ipsos’ top five priority markets globally, and it’s been an incredibly fulfilling experience leading such a dynamic and high-growth market. As I look ahead to new challenges, I am confident that the team will continue to thrive under Ramalingam’s leadership. He brings the right blend of global experience, client focus, and vision to take Ipsos India to the next level."

Ramalingam transitions to the India CEO role from his previous position as Chief Client Officer for APEC at Ipsos, where he was responsible for driving the commercial strategy and strengthening key client relationships across the region. Since joining Ipsos in 2018 as CEO for Southeast Asia, he has led operations across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, based out of Kuala Lumpur.

With over two decades of experience at Nielsen (now NIQ) prior to Ipsos, Ramalingam has held senior leadership roles across multiple emerging markets—including the Middle East, Africa, Greater China, South Asia, LATAM, and Eastern Europe. He brings a deep understanding of market dynamics and cultural diversity, having lived and worked in countries such as India, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Cyprus, and the UAE.

In his new role, Ramalingam will focus on accelerating Ipsos India’s growth, enhancing its client-centric approach, and expanding the portfolio through new product innovations and technology-led solutions.

"India has achieved remarkable progress under Adarkar’s leadership," said Ramalingam. "My focus will be on building upon this strong foundation—driving innovation, deepening client partnerships, and fostering a high-performing, collaborative work culture. With several new launches in the pipeline, we are well-positioned to help clients achieve their ambitious goals in an evolving business environment."

Hamish Munro, CEO of Ipsos APEC, added: "Ramalingam is a proven leader with a track record of delivering results across complex and diverse markets. Under his stewardship, we are confident that Ipsos India will continue to be a key growth engine and set new benchmarks for the region."