Ipsos India announces leadership changes

Pandiaraj has handed over the responsibility to Apeksha Jain, who has been promoted to the position of country service line leader, Automotive and Mobility Development (AMD) with immediate effect.
Global market research firm, Ipsos has announced a slew of changes at the senior level in India to bolster teams around a few verticals.
Balaji Pandiaraj, country service line leader, Automotive and Mobility Development (AMD) is shifting gears and will now lead Customer Experience (CEX) for Ipsos India.
Pandiaraj has passed on the baton to Apeksha Jain, who is elevated to the role of country service line leader, Automotive and Mobility Development (AMD) with immediate effect.
Further, Ipsos India has also announced a strategic development to its largest service line: Innovation.
Rahul Bhardwaj, executive director, additionally takes up the role of country lead for product testing, consumer packaged goods (CPG). Bhardwaj has a proven track record in driving innovation work with key clients and this additional charge will enable him to apply relentless excellence in improving data quality, product testing processes and enhancing overall client satisfaction. His endeavour will be to achieve new performance benchmarks, in fostering a culture of improvement, elevating our status in the domain of product testing in Innovation.
Deepti Chandna, executive director, picks up the additional role of country lead for Innovation and Forecasting for Durables, Services and Technology (Non-CPG) sector. Innovation and Forecasting has been seeing phenomenal growth and Chandna will be leveraging her skills in trend spotting and forecasting in driving growth.
Pooja Doshi, executive director, takes up the additional charge of country lead of Innovation and Forecasting in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). Doshi has displayed consistent commitment, leadership, and vision, in driving sustained business growth, across key accounts within the domain.
Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, commenting on the changes, said, “It is our endeavour to provide clients best of our solutions, led by domain experts and with a greater responsiveness, driven by one of our edicts of Client First, to enable our clients to act smarter and bolder in a rapidly changing world. Also, the macro and micro-leadership roles will be our dual approach to achieve our highly ambitious growth targets for 2025 and provide client attentiveness.”
"Guiding and nurturing our exceptional talent in their new leadership roles is a privilege. We, as a team, are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence at Ipsos India, and we are confident that our collective efforts will not only elevate our services but also empower our clients to make smarter, bolder decisions in our ever-changing world. This commitment stands as a testament to our unwavering focus on putting our clients first and helping them thrive in a dynamic and challenging landscape." stated Anthony Dsouza, Country Service Line, Innovation, Ipsos India.