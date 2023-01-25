Ipsos India announces senior appointments in Marketing Communications & Operations

Ipsos India has announced leadership changes in marketing communications and operations, effective January 2023. Pallavi Mathur Lal, senior director client organization, takes up the role of senior director, content and communications effective January 2023. Madhurima Bhatia, from Marketing and Communications Lead for Ipsos India now moves to Media Engagement and Partnerships for Ipsos India, with the additional role of media engagement for the Asia Pacific region (excluding Greater China) - working closely with regional markets for greater visibility and media engagement.