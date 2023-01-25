Ipsos India announces senior appointments in Marketing Communications & Operations

Pallavi Mathur Lal is now director, content and communications and Madhurima Bhatia now moves to Media Engagement and Partnerships for Ipsos India.
Ipsos India has announced leadership changes in marketing communications and operations, effective January 2023. Pallavi Mathur Lal, senior director client organization, takes up the role of senior director, content and communications effective January 2023. Madhurima Bhatia, from Marketing and Communications Lead for Ipsos India now moves to Media Engagement and Partnerships for Ipsos India, with the additional role of media engagement for the Asia Pacific region (excluding Greater China) - working closely with regional markets for greater visibility and media engagement.
Mathur has been spearheading Ipsos’ Knowledge Initiative, driving thought leadership to include Ipsos Global Trends e-book, IIKR 2 editions and SprintReads. Her work experience spans qualitative research, social intelligence analytics and managing global client partnerships to increase business growth across key accounts.
Bhatia has over 2 decades of work experience in marketing and communications in Market Research industry, media research and perception management. Both Bhatia and Mathur will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
Ipsos India Operations – reinventing
Ipsos India Operations is undergoing changes in its quest to be more strategic and transformational in sync with the business goals.
Ipsos India has also announced changes in the Operations team. Pratim Thakurta, Operations Director is retiring and takes up the new, critical role of Executive Director, Special Projects. Meghana Kelkar, Quality Assurance Head, Ipsos India, picks up the baton from Thakurta as the new operations director, for Ipsos India. Both Kelkar and Thakurta will report to Raja Bunet, chief operations officer (COO), Ipsos India.
Avijit Dasgupta takes up the National Quality Assurance role. And Arivazhagan T will now be leading the South Zone Operations for Ipsos India (as we further consolidate the operation in south zone). He will also oversee ISO compliances for Operations.
“Ipsos India has aggressive growth plans charted for the next 3 years, and these senior appointments in both Marketing and Operations will further elevate the status of Ipsos in India providing greater visibility and continue to transform our Operation business,” says Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.