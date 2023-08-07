Ipsos India appoints Neha Munshi as Country Lead, Ipsos Digital

She will work closely with Anthony Dsouza, Country Service Line Leader, Innovation, Ipsos India.
In a strategic move aimed at strengthening its digital capabilities and client-centric approach, Ipsos India has announced the appointment of Neha Munshi as country lead for Ipsos Digital, effective immediately. This decision comes as Ipsos India recognizes the growing potential and increasing adoption of its digital platforms and offerings by clients.
Neha Munshi's role as country lead for Ipsos Digital entails spearheading the efforts to introduce Ipsos Digital solutions to existing and potential clients. Her responsibilities will encompass overseeing a seamless execution of consumer surveys, ensuring glitch-free project delivery, and elevating the overall client experience. She will work closely with Anthony Dsouza, Country Service Line Leader, Innovation, Ipsos India, and will be supported by a dynamic team of six enthusiastic market researchers.
Commenting on the appointment, Anthony Dsouza, country service line Leader, Innovation, Ipsos India said, "Ipsos Digital boasts an exceptional array of flagship products, including FastFacts, Creative Spark, Duel, InnoTest, and more. These offerings stand out for their innovation and speed, coupled with the convenience of user-friendly options like DIY and DIY+Researcher Assistance. This empowers clients to seamlessly launch projects in India around the clock, 24X7, ensuring swift and efficient results. Munshi’s remarkable leadership has been evident in her adept management of key accounts, driving increased adoption of our digital platform. Her unique position makes her the ideal candidate to capitalize on opportunities across diverse sectors."
"Each product range is meticulously designed to address specific business inquiries through cutting-edge online data collection methods," stated Dsouza (underlining the precision and efficacy that underpins the product lineup).
"These offerings, combined with Munshi’s expertise, embody Ipsos Digital's commitment to providing actionable insights that empower decision-makers in an increasingly dynamic and fast-paced landscape," he added.
Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "Over 80% of our client work continues to be via offline data collection methodologies and face-to-face interviews. We launched Ipsos Digital during the pandemic, when we were thrown into lockdowns and restrictions, and we wanted client work to continue without any disruption. Post re-opening, clients continue to leverage the digital opportunity over and above all the specialized custom work we do for them, across our service lines. This is akin to omnichannel – brick and mortar and online – enabling clients to flit across and not being stopped by office hours and take the online route via DIY, pay online and get the results in real time."
"In an ever-growing DIY market, we bring a unique alternative that combines technology with state-of-the-art knowledge and applies our principles of Security, Simplicity, Speed and Substance. The growing digital opportunity is something we are cognizant of and believe it will only grow by leaps and bounds," added Adarkar.