Ipsos India appoints Raja Bunet, Chief Operations Officer – to lead Contactless Data Collection Operations

"COVID19 hampered our fieldwork operations due to lockdowns and restrictions, considering, face-to-face data collection accounts for almost 99% of our fieldwork. And with woes of the virus far from over, we’ve majorly overhauled and launched our suite of contactless data collection solutions for clients to give them an edge in speed, quality and timely insights. And Raja Bunet from our top leadership team will be spearheading our Contactless Data Collection Operations with immediate effect. He will be designated Chief Operations Officer," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.