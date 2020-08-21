Ipsos India appoints Raja Bunet, Chief Operations Officer – to lead Contactless Data Collection Operations

Raja Bunet will be working jointly with Pratim Thakurta (face-to-face, Field Operations Head), in drafting the blue print for Operations.
"COVID19 hampered our fieldwork operations due to lockdowns and restrictions, considering, face-to-face data collection accounts for almost 99% of our fieldwork. And with woes of the virus far from over, we’ve majorly overhauled and launched our suite of contactless data collection solutions for clients to give them an edge in speed, quality and timely insights. And Raja Bunet from our top leadership team will be spearheading our Contactless Data Collection Operations with immediate effect. He will be designated Chief Operations Officer," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
"Ipsos India has always been at the forefront of client centricity and innovation, and I’m pleased to announce that we are redrawing our strategy and infusing newer techniques in providing clients with a large portfolio of tech savvy, contactless data collection techniques and aligning and customizing them to client requirements and exigencies. Bunet will be structuring his teams for execution, of online and telephonic," added Adarkar.
Contactless data collection techniques will supplement F2F data collection. And in order to overhaul the operations and to put it on grid, Raja Bunet will be working jointly with Pratim Thakurta (face-to-face, Field Operations Head), in drafting the blue print for Operations.
Raja Bunet has about two decades’ experience in market research and has held a number of top level positions in Ipsos India – from head of customer loyalty, to head of mobile research, etc; and his work experience has straddled sectors and categories. He is an alumnus of IILM, Delhi.
"In the last few months, we’ve been working on operationalizing our arsenal of contactless data collection methodologies and are now focusing on building best-in-class processes to achieve operational excellence," said Raja Bunet, chief operations officer, Ipsos India.