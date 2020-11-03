Ipsos India appoints Sandeep Ghosh as Executive Director

Ipsos India has further reinforced its Public Affairs team, by the hiring of senior honcho, Sandeep Ghosh, an industry stalwart, as Executive Director.

Ghosh has clocked about 27 years in Research Consulting and held senior level positions across leading market research organizations; a large part of his career being with BBC Media Action (India) Ltd; and is credited with pathbreaking work in the development sector, handling mega, high value strategic projects. He is highly revered in the industry for his counsel.