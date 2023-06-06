Ipsos India names Jyoti Malladi as Managing Director, Research

She’s held senior positions with leading MR companies spanning over 2 decades.
Jyoti Malladi has taken up the new role of Managing Director-Research, Ipsos India, effective May 2023.
In this role, she has an exciting array of responsibilities – cluster business management, driving Audience Measurement business strategy, and setting up of the media analytics hub in India, that will support the entire APEC Region for Ipsos. Her role also includes providing greater thrust to the media and telecom business.
Speaking about the plethora of services under Audience Measurement (AUM) and its distinction, Jyoti Malladi, managing director, Research, Ipsos India said, “In an increasingly multi-touch world, we want to help clients gauge the efficacy of their content and advertising. We would like to help marketers passively estimate the number and profile of people exposed to media and advertising content through various media. Our distinct measurement solutions cover viewing (TV/video), listening (radio), reading, out of home, and cross-platform/ digital media.”
“In the digital space, we also offer a hybrid approach to identifying and tracking usage of digital media. This method combines ‘site-centric’ and ‘user-centric’ measurement with sophisticated modelling to generate audience estimates for any website or app,” stated Malladi.
“Audience Measurement features among our key areas of focus and growth this fiscal and through 2025. We see a huge untapped potential across a range of sectors and clients, and Malladi is best suited to steer and leverage these opportunities. For a global brand like Ipsos, learnings from evolved markets and global experts come handy for local adaptation,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
“Globally, Ipsos is a well-entrenched player in Audience Measurement (AUM). We want our local clients to have access to our marquee AUM tools,” added Adarkar.
Malladi joined Ipsos in 2014 and is credited with the substantial growth of the Brand Health Tracking (BHT) and Creative Excellence (CRE) businesses in Ipsos India. She’s held senior positions with leading MR companies and has a proven track record spanning over 2 decades.
A management grad from Pune University, she holds a BE in Civil Engineering from Mumbai University.