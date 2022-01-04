Ipsos India recasts top team in Healthcare Research

Gauri Pathak roped in as Country Service Line Leader; Monica Gangwani picks up strategic role as Healthcare Expert Advisor.
Ipsos, a global market research company has rejigged its top team in Healthcare Research, in India. Gauri Pathak has been roped in to spearhead the Custom Healthcare Research business with immediate effect and will report to Vivek Gupta, managing director- Research, Ipsos India. Her predecessor, Monica Gangwani is taking up a key strategic role as the Healthcare Expert Advisor and will report to Ipsos India CEO, Amit Adarkar.
Commenting on the key new roles, Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India CEO said, “Ipsos India is already a market leader in custom Healthcare research. However, Healthcare is a dynamic space and post pandemic the whole sector has undergone a complete transformation with a number of non-traditional players entering the space. Healthcare has also seen immense Start Up activity. To juggle a plethora of opportunities with a diverse mix of clients and their portfolios in Healthcare, we have reinforced the team to cater to clients’ needs, providing them with the best of expertise and depth of knowledge and advice.”
Elaborating further, he said, “Gangwani will work across Client sectors as the key Healthcare Expert Advisor as newer clients enter the Healthcare space. She will also develop the Healthcare advisory business.”
"Pathak’s remit will be to manage Ipsos India Healthcare and Pharma Research Business and her key responsibilities will include identifying untapped opportunities and leveraging Ipsos’ expertise across clients in the Healthcare sector," added Adarkar.
Gangwani has led the Healthcare vertical in Ipsos for over two decades since she joined the company. Under her able stewardship, Ipsos Healthcare in India has emerged as a leading and a well-respected player. She is often invited at industry forums as a key speaker, and has presented papers at both national and international level conferences
Pathak moves from Kantar, where she headed their Healthcare practice and has previously worked with Nielsen and IQVIA. She is a seasoned healthcare professional, with over 2 decades of work experience, and has managed a diverse roster of MNC clients in pharma, biotech, healthcare tech, connected health and specialties, and with start-ups, among others. Pathak is a senior leader in the industry and clients value her counsel.
Interestingly, Pathak also dons the hat of heading the healthcare taskforce at the CII IWN (Indian Women Network) Maharashtra chapter. And has led the flagship initiative, SHE MATTERS, aimed at creating awareness about healthcare among working women.
She has published many thought papers and been a speaker at prestigious national and international industry forums. She holds a post grad Diploma in Business Management (Healthcare) degree from Mumbai University and a Bachelor in Pharmaceutical Services degree from the University of Mumbai.