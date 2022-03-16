Ipsos India reorganizes leadership team

Detailing the changes Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said, ”The pandemic is almost behind us, and we are entering an era of exciting opportunities. Our clients, across industry verticals, are gearing up for a rebound, pursuing their own aggressive strategies for growth and they look at us to partner them in their growth journey. At the same time, Ben Page, Ipsos Global CEO has included India in Ipsos’ top priority markets for 2022. Keeping in mind client as well as internal expectations, we have reinforced and revamped the Leadership Team with the announcement of top management changes, effective immediately. This sets the tone for the growth path to 2025.”