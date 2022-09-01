Ipsos India ropes in Chhavi Bhargava in a Senior Consulting Leadership Role

She reports to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
Ipsos India has roped in Chhavi Bhargava, a seasoned and experienced market research industry leader, who’s held several dynamic top level positions across leading MR companies, in a Senior Consulting Leadership Role, effective Sept. 1st, 2022.
As a part of the Client Organization, she will work closely with Rinku Patnaik, MD-Research in leveraging opportunities with clients.
Her remit will broadly include strategizing and forging strong client engagements with CMI (Consumer & Market Insights) and CXOs to identify and grow opportunities across their repertoire of brands and services.
With almost 3 decades in the market research industry, Bhargava’s experience has spanned across CPG – personal and household care, finance, telecom, automotive, F&B, consumer durable, health and nutrition, political & social. She moves from Kantar where she was Chief Commercial Officer and CMO. Her previous stints were with TNS as MD India and Sri Lanka, Millward Brown (CM, Singapore & Malaysia) and IMRB. She started her career with TCS.
Commenting on the senior level hiring, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "It is our constant endeavour to provide our clients with the best of knowledge and research experience, to enable them to achieve the market leading position. Bhargava’s research acumen and vast experience will reinforce our client delivery."