Ipsos India ropes in Chhavi Bhargava in a Senior Consulting Leadership Role

With almost 3 decades in the market research industry, Bhargava’s experience has spanned across CPG – personal and household care, finance, telecom, automotive, F&B, consumer durable, health and nutrition, political & social. She moves from Kantar where she was Chief Commercial Officer and CMO. Her previous stints were with TNS as MD India and Sri Lanka, Millward Brown (CM, Singapore & Malaysia) and IMRB. She started her career with TCS.