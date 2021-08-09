Ipsos India ropes in Deepak H to spearhead Ipsos Strategy3

He will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
Ipsos India has roped in Deepak H to lead Ipsos Strategy3 with immediate effect. Strategy3 is the business consulting arm of Ipsos
Deepak H moves from i2i Research LLP, a Bengaluru based research & advisory firm which he founded and held the positions of founder & CEO. His earlier stints were with Bliss Chocolate (Smoor chocolates) and for a large part with Feedback Business Consulting.
He comes with 16 years of work experience largely in the areas of business advisory and corporate finance. He has held senior level positions displaying a strong track record of achieving organizational objectives.
An alumnus of SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, he also has a B.E. degree in Chemical Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University.
“Strategy3 is our business and growth advisory firm and it is our key area of focus this fiscal. Especially during this time when clients are geared to achieving organic growth and strategic edge in the competitive marketplace. Riding on the 3 lenses of being strategy led, research driven and activation focused, Strategy3 will handhold clients in navigating the challenges. Deepak H is best placed to lead the function and we are bullish about growing our consulting arm backed with our cutting-edge research capabilities,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
“It will be our endeavor to help clients build, grow and compete and Strategy3 will be the enabler,” added Adarkar.
“I am excited to be a part of the Ipsos India team, which is on a growth trajectory. Strategy3 has tremendous opportunity to add value to our existing clients & will focus on solving specific problems related to market, business, consumers & channel, using a data led approach,” said Deepak H, Head of Ipsos Strategy3, India.