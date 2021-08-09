Ipsos India ropes in Deepak H to spearhead Ipsos Strategy3

“Strategy3 is our business and growth advisory firm and it is our key area of focus this fiscal. Especially during this time when clients are geared to achieving organic growth and strategic edge in the competitive marketplace. Riding on the 3 lenses of being strategy led, research driven and activation focused, Strategy3 will handhold clients in navigating the challenges. Deepak H is best placed to lead the function and we are bullish about growing our consulting arm backed with our cutting-edge research capabilities,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

“It will be our endeavor to help clients build, grow and compete and Strategy3 will be the enabler,” added Adarkar.