Ipsos Strategy3 hires Rajashree Ivaturi as partner

With the appointment it aims to expand its top team to capitalise on growing opportunities in Research Based Consulting.
Eyeing increased opportunities and demand for research-based consulting from clients, Ipsos, a global market research player, has roped in Rajashree Ivaturi, as partner, Ipsos Strategy3 in India.
Ipsos Strategy3 is the management consulting arm of Ipsos.
Ivaturi moves from Quess Corp and has previously worked for over two decades with Feedback Consulting. Her work experience has spanned research-based consulting at Feedback Consulting to scaling vocational training programs in social enterprise at Quess Corp. She reports to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
“Being a leading custom market research company, Ipsos has provided strategic counsel and competent advisory services to our roster of clients via Ipsos Strategy3; and with the increasing demand in a highly growth-oriented market like India, we have expanded the team at the top level with the hiring of Rajashree Ivaturi, whose experience straddling private and government clients will be a great asset to Ipsos Strategy3. Her remit is to leverage opportunities with the government across different ministries, government bodies, trade associations, apart from handling a wide roster of clients across consumer-packaged goods, healthcare, automotive, education etc. We are seeing a lot of clients demanding research-based consulting and Ivaturi brings with her a lot of rich experience that will upscale our client delivery, even for uncharted sectors,” says Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
She holds a PGDBM degree from IIPM and an AI ML Program for Leaders diploma from The University of Texas, Austin. And has been on the advisory of several not-for-profit organisations.