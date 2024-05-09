Ipsos Strategy3 hires Rajashree Ivaturi as partner

“Being a leading custom market research company, Ipsos has provided strategic counsel and competent advisory services to our roster of clients via Ipsos Strategy3; and with the increasing demand in a highly growth-oriented market like India, we have expanded the team at the top level with the hiring of Rajashree Ivaturi, whose experience straddling private and government clients will be a great asset to Ipsos Strategy3. Her remit is to leverage opportunities with the government across different ministries, government bodies, trade associations, apart from handling a wide roster of clients across consumer-packaged goods, healthcare, automotive, education etc. We are seeing a lot of clients demanding research-based consulting and Ivaturi brings with her a lot of rich experience that will upscale our client delivery, even for uncharted sectors,” says Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.